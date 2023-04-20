An oil taker goes up in flames after a collision with one Maruti 800 at Mawpun Khsaid village in Umsning, Ribhoi district on April 20 afternoon.

Reports stated that the accident happened due to over speeding of the oil tanker which had collided with one vehicle. No casualties were reported till filing of this report.

The firemen from Umiam Fire Department rushed to the place to put out the blazing flames from both the vehicles.

Despite the blazing flames, onlookers stood by to take pictures and videos of the incident.