Meghalaya Gambegre by-polls: Two Independent candidates file nominations
Two independent candidates have filed nominations for the Gambegre Assembly by-polls in Meghalaya, joining candidates from major parties. The by-election follows the vacancy left by Congress MLA Saleng A Sangma.
Two Independent candidates from Meghalaya have filed nominations for the upcoming Gambegre Assembly by-polls.
The candidates who submitted their candidatures are Jerry A. Sangma and Sengkrabirth M. Marak.
Earlier, four candidates of recognised national and state political parties - National People’s Party’s Dr Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma; Opposition TMC’s Sadhia Rani M. Sangma; Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak; and Jingjang M. Marak of the Opposition Congress - filed their Assembly by-elections' nominations.
Chandee was accompanied by her husband and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and senior party leaders.
Sadhia Rani went to file her nomination with her husband and former minister Zenith M Sangma, and Leader of Opposition Mukul M Sangma.
Gambegre seat in western Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district was vacant after Congress MLA Saleng A Sangma contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Tura.
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