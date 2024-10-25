Two Independent candidates from Meghalaya have filed nominations for the upcoming Gambegre Assembly by-polls.

The candidates who submitted their candidatures are Jerry A. Sangma and Sengkrabirth M. Marak.

Earlier, four candidates of recognised national and state political parties - National People’s Party’s Dr Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma; Opposition TMC’s Sadhia Rani M. Sangma; Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak; and Jingjang M. Marak of the Opposition Congress - filed their Assembly by-elections' nominations.

Chandee was accompanied by her husband and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and senior party leaders.

Sadhia Rani went to file her nomination with her husband and former minister Zenith M Sangma, and Leader of Opposition Mukul M Sangma.

Gambegre seat in western Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district was vacant after Congress MLA Saleng A Sangma contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Tura.