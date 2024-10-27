A milestone for Meghalaya's cinema industry emerged as "Chanchisoa," a Garo language film, secured a coveted spot at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film, co-directed by Elvachisa Ch Sangma and Dipankar Das, stands among 20 selected non-feature films for the prestigious showcase.

Northeast India's presence at IFFI 2024 extends beyond Meghalaya. Arunachal Pradesh's Galo language film "Karken," directed by Nending Loder, earned selection alongside three Assamese productions - "Juiphool," "Rador Pakhi," and "Swargarath."

The festival jury, headed by filmmaker Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, evaluated 384 feature film entries nationwide, selecting 25 for screening. Randeep Hooda's "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" will open the feature segment, while Ladakhi film "Ghar Jaisa Kuch" launches the non-feature category.

This year's selection spans 12 languages, featuring notable works like Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" and "Kalki 2898 AD" in 3D. The jury comprised 12 members for feature films and six for non-feature selections.

The festival, scheduled for November 20-28 in Panaji, Goa, represents a collaboration between the National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Goa government.

Since its 1978 establishment, the Indian Panorama section has continued promoting domestic cinema globally through festivals and cultural exchanges.