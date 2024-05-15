Meghalaya filmmaker Dominic Sangma's critically acclaimed Garo film Rapture is being released across more than 50 theaters in France by Capricci Cinema in collaboration with Anna Films Shillong.

This marks the first time a film from Meghalaya has received such widespread distribution in French cinemas. Rapture, which explores the cultural and spiritual realms of the Garo community through poignant storytelling and striking visuals, has received a prestigious label from Groupement National des Cinémas de Recherche (GNCR), a collective of arthouse exhibitors in France.

Releasing in 36 theatres across 33 French cities, Rapture is scheduled to screen in an additional 64 cinemas over the coming weeks. Director Dominic Sangma has expressed his gratitude for this achievement, calling it a "dream come true" for the Rapture team.