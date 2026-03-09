Meghalaya: Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections on April 10

Elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council will be held on April 10, according to a notification issued by the District Council Affairs Department on March 9.

As per the notification, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 16, while March 17 has been set as the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures.

The final list of valid nominations, along with the allocation of election symbols, will be published on March 18, officials said.

Polling for the council elections will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 10, while the counting of votes will take place on April 14.

Currently, the National People's Party holds power in the 30-member council with 19 seats. The All India Trinamool Congress is the main opposition with nine members.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has two members in the council, with one supporting the ruling side and the other sitting in the opposition.