The 4th Men's Inter Mahari Football Tournament and 2nd Inter Mahari Women's Football Tournament concluded with fierce competition among Garo Hills clans.

Bolwari Mahari emerged victorious in the men's division, defeating Agitok Mahari 3-1. Chambugong Mahari claimed the women's trophy with a decisive 4-1 win over Mangsang Mahari.

The tournaments, which saw participation from 57 teams, aimed to foster community bonds beyond athletic rivalry. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted this aspect, stating, "The tournament is not only about competition but also serves as a bonding exercise for the different clans."

To support the event, the state government allocated Rs 14 lakhs through the Chief Minister's Special Grant. Sangma expressed hope that such competitions would "further strengthen the bonds of community" among the Garo people.