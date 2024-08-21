The District Administration of South West Garo Hills (SWGH) conducted an awareness program on the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act, 2020, at Ampati Degree College on August 20.

The event aimed to educate students and faculty members about their rights under the Act, which ensures time-bound delivery of over 188 public services across various government departments.

Five key resource persons, including senior officials from the district administration, provided detailed insights into the Act's provisions, its implementation, and how citizens can benefit from it.

The focus was on empowering attendees to understand the steps they can take if public services are delayed or denied, thus holding the government accountable for timely service delivery.

The initiative highlighted the importance of civic engagement in promoting transparency and efficiency in governance, reinforcing the Act's role in improving public access to essential services.