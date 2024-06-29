Meghalaya government has announced plans to relocate hoolock gibbons from the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre in Tura to the newly constructed Meghalaya State Zoo at Umtrew, Ri-Bhoi district. This decision has sparked debate among Garo Hills residents, prompting officials to clarify the rationale behind the move.

The Meghalaya State Zoo, recently recognised by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), boasts nearly complete infrastructure designed to meet stringent wildlife care standards. In contrast, the Sonja Wildlife Rescue Centre, operating for over 16 years, lacks CZA approval and fails to meet the required norms for long-term animal care.

As per a statement issued by the government, these gibbons have been under human care for an extended period, making their reintroduction to natural forests risky. The state-of-the-art facilities at Umtrew Zoo offer the best compromise, providing an environment that closely mimics their natural habitat while ensuring proper care.

The relocation aligns with CZA directives to provide Schedule-I animals, like hoolock gibbons, with optimal living conditions. Officials stress that the transfer involves animals from the rescue centre, not wild populations in Garo Hills forests.