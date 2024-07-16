Rajabala MLA Mizanur Rahman Kazi has submitted a proposal to the expert committee on reservation policy, suggesting a 5% quota for Deshi Muslims from the plain belt of Garo Hills. The proposed reservation would come from the general pool in Meghalaya's state reservation policy.

Kazi emphasised the historical presence of the Muslim community in the region, stating that they have inhabited the area since before the 1600s, predating the Mughal era and the formation of Meghalaya. He argued that this long-standing presence qualifies them as indigenous rather than migrants.

Kazi explained that he had tried to depict the history, identify the Muslim community as an OBC community, and examine their socio-economic status. He stressed that his proposal does not seek to alter the existing reservations for the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo communities.

The MLA suggested that the Muslim community from the Garo Hills plain belt should be classified as Other Backward Class (OBC) and granted the proposed 5% reservation from the general pool. This arrangement, according to Kazi, would not affect the quotas currently enjoyed by other tribal communities in the state.

Kazi's proposal comes amid ongoing discussions about reservation policies in Meghalaya, with various groups from Khasi-Jaintia Hills also seeking increased quotas.