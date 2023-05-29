Prominent NGO leaders from the Garo Hills region in Meghalaya have convened a crucial meeting to address the ongoing discussions surrounding the Reservation Roster system. The meeting, attended by organizations such as the Garo Students Union (GSU) CEC, Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC), and All A.chik Youth Federation (AAYF) William Nagar, among others, resulted in a unanimous decision to abstain from the government's invitation for a discussion in Shillong, the state capital.

The participating NGOs firmly believe that the dialogue regarding the Reservation Roster should take place within the Garo Hills region itself, where the communities directly affected by this issue reside. This decision highlights their commitment to ensuring that the concerns and perspectives of the local population are given due consideration in the decision-making process.

The NGOs also expressed their stance on maintaining the current status quo of job reservation in Meghalaya. They emphasized the importance of upholding equity in recruitment, whether implemented retrospectively or prospectively. Moreover, they demanded the inclusion of backlogs in the recruitment process, aligning it with accurate data and representation.

The Conglomerate of NGO leaders from the Garo Hills region made it clear that they are determined to protect the rights and interests of the communities they represent. They stated their readiness to initiate a series of agitations if necessary, aiming to ensure the fair and just implementation of the Reservation Roster system.