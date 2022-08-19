Are the inhabitants of the Garo Hills being let down by MeEcL, MePDCL, and its sister organization in charge of transmission as countless lives are still being lost as a result of authorities' and ground maintenance staff's negligence in inspecting lines for safety?

In an unfortunate occurrence, Suritha N. Sangma (19), of South Garo Hills lost her life after being electrocuted by a MeECL low-hanging power line.

The incident vividly highlighted the electricity department's complete disregard for maintenance, which left the residents furious. The 19-year-family old's has chosen to grieve in silence rather than lodge a formal complaint against the electricity department.

Every year in Garo Hills people have died from electrocution and just a few years ago a little child who survived another electrocution had to have both his hands amputated due to the sheer damage caused by it.

Even though the courts had ordered the electricity department to pay out compensation, yet, there has been no rectification or action taken against any senior officials or staff who were instrumental in negligence that led to the deaths of innocent people have been made.