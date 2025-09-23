Meghalaya: Garo Hills residents raise alarm over poor road construction in Gasuapara block

Residents of over 60 villages in the Gasuapara Block are raising serious concerns over the deteriorating condition of the road connecting Dagandagre to Rongchonggre via Rongronggre, Atabenga, and Wagebokgre.

The road, funded by the Public Works Department under the Baghmara NH project with an allocation of Rs 3.37 crore, is facing rapid wear and tear, posing risks to vehicles and villagers alike.

Local activist Clinton Marak criticised the contractors for using substandard materials and taking shortcuts, resulting in potholes, cracks, and uneven surfaces shortly after construction. “The quality of road construction is abysmal. Shortcuts are being taken in material usage so that contractors can profit, putting residents’ safety at risk,” he said.

This route is the only link connecting several villages to NH-62, making the poor road conditions a significant concern for daily commuters and emergency services.

Residents have also highlighted delays in project execution, with many roadworks remaining incomplete due to slow processing and contractor negligence. “It is unacceptable that projects remain incomplete. Our safety and well-being should be a top priority, and urgent action is needed,” Marak added.

Authorities are being urged to improve oversight, enforce the use of quality materials, and ensure the timely completion of road projects to prevent the misuse of government funds and safeguard residents’ lives.