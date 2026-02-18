Meghalaya: Garo National Council announces first seven candidates for GHADC polls

The Garo National Council (GNC) has announced its first list of seven candidates for the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), marking its formal entry into the April 10 contest.

The party has fielded Augustine R Marak from Silkigre, Nikman Ch Marak from Rongrikimgre, Jakrak A Sangma from Amongpara, Deson Marak from Dengnakpara, Geobar B Marak from Asanang, Sengba D Sangma from Rongrong and Chibasai Lampard R Marak from Williamnagar.

In a statement, GNC vice president Henyshing A Sangma said the party remains open to aspirants for the remaining constituencies. “The party is still opening its door for aspirant candidates to fill up in all remaining constituencies,” he stated.

The announcement comes amid heightened political activity in the Garo Hills region ahead of the council polls.

Meanwhile, the National People’s Party (NPP) has released its first list of 24 candidates, signalling an early organisational push across the GHADC constituencies. The list, approved by the party’s State Election Committee in a notification issued from Shillong on February 16, includes nominees from Siju, Wagesik, Gasuapara, Baghmara and Tura, among others.

Prominent names in the NPP list include Calis G Momin (Siju), Jewil S Marak (Wagesik), Sengchim N Sangma (Gasuapara) and Kapilson A Sangma (Baghmara). Charningstar N Sangma has been fielded from Tura, while Dolly K Sangma and Mody M Sangma have been nominated from Damas and Kharkutta, respectively. The party has also named candidates for Rongrong, Bolsong, Samandaggre, Darugre and Williamnagar.

The GHADC, constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, exercises legislative and administrative powers over specified subjects in the tribal areas of the Garo Hills.

Elections to the council will be held on April 10, with counting scheduled for April 14, as announced by the state government on February 16 following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. The gazette notification will be issued on March 9, while March 16 has been fixed as the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny will take place the same day after 3 pm, and candidates may withdraw their nominations until March 17. The final list of valid candidates and allotment of symbols will be completed on March 18.

Officials said preparations are underway in coordination with district administrations and law enforcement agencies to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.