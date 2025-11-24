Meghalaya: Garo Wangala troupe mesmerises Delhi audience at SPIC MACAY cultural festival

A popular Wangala dance troupe from the Garo Hills captivated audiences in the national capital during a special cultural evening held at the Garden Amphitheatre, Sundar Nursery. The performance was part of the Folk & Tribal Art-Crafts Festival organised by SPIC MACAY, drawing an enthusiastic response from art lovers and culture enthusiasts.

This marked the troupe’s first-ever performance in Delhi, made possible through the efforts of Ronald Rikman and Jtasha Rikman, who facilitated the group’s selection from the South-West Garo Hills of Meghalaya.

Speaking over the phone, Rikman expressed immense joy at the warm reception the Wangala dance received in Delhi. He said the overwhelming appreciation from audiences across India made the moment especially meaningful and added that he was “deeply proud of every dancer in the troupe.”

Urging wider recognition for the traditional Garo festivity, Rikman appealed for collective efforts to help showcase Wangala dance on a global platform.