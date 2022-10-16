The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC), in collaboration with the National Federation for the New States (NFNS), has asked people from all walks of life to come together once more to resurrect the demand for an independent Garoland state.

Both organizations have also urged everyone to support the demand for a separate Garoland state by attending the October 29 conference. The suggested gathering will take place in Tura at Teteng Aja.

Deputy CEM of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and vice-president of NFNS Nikman Ch Marak announced the development, stating that figures from across India involved in various statehood movements will come out to back the demand for a distinct Garoland state.

Marak has asked all leaders to work together to bring a large crowd to Teteng Aja for the meeting.