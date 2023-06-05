Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh praised the Garo community for their political maturity, contrasting it with what he described as unnecessary noise made by the Khasis.

Speaking to reporters, he highlighted the recent election results and the Garo Hills' overwhelming support for the National People's Party (NPP), effectively quashing hopes for a Khasi Chief Minister.

Lyngdoh stated, "The Garos are far more matured, far more astute politically compared to us (Khasi). They have shown wisdom by electing their representatives without making unnecessary noise. On the other hand, the Khasis tend to make a lot of noise about everything."

Drawing attention to the 2023 speculation about a Khasi Chief Minister, Lyngdoh remarked on the lack of glamour in the Garo Hills but emphasized their resounding support for the NPP, with 18 out of 24 seats going to the party.

He pointed out the stark contrast between the Garos' quiet determination and the Khasis' vocal aspirations.

"The Garo people did not make any noise about it, whereas we made all the noise," added Lyngdoh.