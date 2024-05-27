Meghalaya government swung into action, convening an emergent meeting to discuss preparations for the severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' approaching the Northeast region. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, on May 27, said that the administration is leaving no stone unturned to brace for the cyclone's impact.

Tynsong stated that respective Deputy Commissioners have been directed to take comprehensive measures to fortify the state's preparedness. Vulnerable areas prone to flooding have been identified, with instructions issued to power, fire, emergency services, public works, and forest departments to remain on high alert.

"From the government side, we are fully prepared, be it financially or physically, or whatever situation arises. We have informed all government agencies, NGOs, stakeholders till the village level to cooperate and work closely with the government," Tynsong stated.

He assured that any issues, be it landslides, power cuts, or damage to houses, will be taken care of. "We told them to be alert 24x7. In all the districts, we are fully prepared. Some districts may be more vulnerable, but we have informed the district administration to be extra alert."

As 'Remal' inches closer to the Northeast, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to safeguard lives and minimise damage to property. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local administration.