Meghalaya gears up for Amit Shah visit with elaborate security, traffic plan

Meghalaya Police have put in place elaborate security and traffic arrangements ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the state on October 4 and 5.

Shah is scheduled to visit Meghalaya to attend a special ceremony for the presentation of the President’s Colours to the Meghalaya Police, a prestigious recognition for the state police force.

Meghalaya Director General of Police Vivek Syiem said detailed security arrangements have been made along the routes that will be taken by the Union Home Minister.

Special teams, along with personnel from various police units, will be deployed as part of the security operation. Around 1,500 police personnel are likely to be deployed across the state during the visit.

Traffic restrictions, diversions likely

The DGP said traffic advisories will be issued by the SP (Traffic) to minimise inconvenience to commuters during the visit.

The advisories will specify routes that motorists should avoid as well as the timings during which traffic restrictions or diversions will be imposed.

Syiem said a detailed traffic management plan has already been prepared, as ensuring the smooth movement of the general public, public transport and other vehicles would be a major challenge during the high-profile visit.

“Special arrangements are being made to manage the situation effectively,” he said.

The police are expected to intensify security checks and regulate traffic along key routes connected to the Home Minister's programme.

Meghalaya Police have put in place elaborate security and traffic arrangements ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the state on October 4 and 5.

Shah is scheduled to visit Meghalaya to attend a special ceremony for the presentation of the President’s Colours to the Meghalaya Police, a prestigious recognition for the state police force.

Meghalaya Director General of Police Vivek Syiem said detailed security arrangements have been made along the routes that will be taken by the Union Home Minister.

Special teams, along with personnel from various police units, will be deployed as part of the security operation. Around 1,500 police personnel are likely to be deployed across the state during the visit.

Traffic restrictions, diversions likely

The DGP said traffic advisories will be issued by the SP (Traffic) to minimise inconvenience to commuters during the visit.

The advisories will specify routes that motorists should avoid as well as the timings during which traffic restrictions or diversions will be imposed.

Syiem said a detailed traffic management plan has already been prepared, as ensuring the smooth movement of the general public, public transport and other vehicles would be a major challenge during the high-profile visit.

“Special arrangements are being made to manage the situation effectively,” he said.

The police are expected to intensify security checks and regulate traffic along key routes connected to the Home Minister's programme.

‘President’s Colours a matter of pride’

Syiem described the presentation of the President’s Colours as a matter of pride and a significant achievement for the Meghalaya Police.

He said Meghalaya Police is among the select police forces in the Northeast to receive the prestigious honour.

According to the DGP, the recognition reflects the sacrifice, integrity and dedication of police personnel who have served the state.

He said the Meghalaya Police would continue to strengthen professionalism in its functioning and remain committed to providing better services to the people.

Syiem added that the force would continue working to improve public services across all areas while taking professionalism, integrity and the spirit of service to the highest possible level.z

Syiem described the presentation of the President’s Colours as a matter of pride and a significant achievement for the Meghalaya Police.

He said Meghalaya Police is among the select police forces in the Northeast to receive the prestigious honour.

According to the DGP, the recognition reflects the sacrifice, integrity and dedication of police personnel who have served the state.

He said the Meghalaya Police would continue to strengthen professionalism in its functioning and remain committed to providing better services to the people.

Syiem added that the force would continue working to improve public services across all areas while taking professionalism, integrity and the spirit of service to the highest possible level.