Meghalaya gears up for junior nationals with tough group challenge ahead

The Meghalaya Football Association has named a 20-member squad for the 2025 Junior Boys' National Football Championship (Tier 1) for the Dr BC Roy Trophy, with the tournament set to begin in Amritsar.

Meghalaya will compete in Group B alongside defending champions West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Their opening match is scheduled against Kerala on July 21, followed by clashes with West Bengal on July 23 and Tamil Nadu on July 25.

The squad, led by head coach Seibor Sana, features a mix of emerging talent aiming to go beyond last year’s group stage exit, where Meghalaya finished third in Group C. Sana brings experience to a young team that has shown determination and potential during the selection process.

A brief send-off ceremony was held in Shillong, attended by MFA President Hamlet Dohling, Vice-President Cliff Nongrum, and Executive Member Freddy Kharpran. The officials expressed confidence in the squad and urged the players to represent the state with pride and resilience.

Danehskhem Ronghang, Dasuk Banphrang Diengdoh, Skhemlang Marthong, Medonbanshan Kurkalang, Robindor Kyrsian, Venand Brandon Marboh, Baniar Kharsahnoh, Mewanpyntngen Lyngkhoi, Prosperwell Ryntong, Yeomanlyson Shadap, Shanborlang Khongjee, Melvinstar Lyngdoh Nongbet, Clifford Buam, Marc R Marak, Alvin Kharbani, Chanjib Chetry, Aiborlang Mulieh, Seibok Lyngdoh, Aryan Nongkhlaw, Thrisilbirth A Sangma

The Dr BC Roy Trophy is a key national platform for under-17 footballers, and Meghalaya’s campaign will test their readiness against some of the country’s strongest youth teams.