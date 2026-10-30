Meghalaya has stepped up preparations for the population enumeration phase of Census 2027, with Chief Secretary Shakil P Ahammed stressing the need to ensure that residents in remote and inaccessible areas are not left out of the exercise.

Addressing a state-level training conference of Principal Census Officers and senior officials in Shillong, Ahammed said accurate population data would be crucial for planning welfare schemes, identifying gaps in public services and shaping the state's long-term development priorities.

He said the census was not merely a headcount but an important source of demographic and socio-economic information that would help the government assess requirements in healthcare, education, social welfare, road connectivity and digital infrastructure.

Highlighting Meghalaya's geographical diversity, predominantly rural settlements and tribal population, Ahammed said census operations would present specific logistical challenges. He particularly stressed the need to cover remote areas such as Baghmara, Dalu and Ranikor, warning that incomplete enumeration could leave vulnerable communities outside the reach of government welfare programmes.

He also urged officials to raise public awareness about the exercise and encourage people to participate, emphasising that every individual must be counted.

The Chief Secretary said reliable population data would also help Meghalaya assess its investment potential by providing insights into demographic trends, market opportunities, youth capabilities and infrastructure requirements. Such information would be important as the state works towards its target of building a $10-billion economy and subsequently expanding it to $16 billion.

Ahammed commended the census officials and nearly 10,000 personnel, including enumerators, for completing the House Listing and Housing Census phase despite several challenges. He urged them to build on that experience and carry out the next phase with diligence.

State Census Nodal Officer and Commissioner and Secretary Pooja Pandey highlighted the role of technology in Census 2027, saying digital tools would help improve data compilation, accuracy and security.

Vrushali Abhijit Warade, Deputy Registrar General at the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, outlined the operational framework for the exercise. She also said the Centre would provide financial and technical assistance to Meghalaya for conducting the census.

Officials from the Directorate of Census Operations, Meghalaya, also conducted sessions on enumeration procedures, identification of individuals to be counted, census questions and provisions of the Census Act and Rules.

The training covered the use of digital platforms, including the mobile application, Census Management and Monitoring System, SE Portal and Enumeration Block Creation Portal. Officials also discussed media outreach and publicity strategies to improve public awareness and participation.

The conference was attended by members of the State-Level Census Coordinating Committee, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, district census officers and other senior government officials.