Meghalaya generated 3.66 lakh jobs since 2019, says CM Conrad Sangma; GSDP growth at 9.66 per cent

Conrad K Sangma on February 23 informed the Assembly that Meghalaya has generated an estimated 3.66 lakh jobs between 2019 and 2025, with agriculture accounting for the largest share of employment.

Replying to the debate on the Governor’s Address, the chief minister said agriculture alone contributed 1.90 lakh jobs, driven by targeted interventions such as floriculture (789 jobs), mushroom cultivation (4,078), fruit development (12,714), organic farming (47,927) and the Lakadong mission (15,333). He said the benefits were spread across districts, citing organic farming employment in West Garo Hills (5,279), Ri-Bhoi (4,301) and East Khasi Hills (4,728).

Beyond agriculture, Sangma stated that the hospitality sector added 12,683 jobs, transport generated 9,835, and manufacturing and recycling accounted for 24,926 jobs. The figures, he said, are based on a KLEMS-based employment assessment prepared using the methodology of the Reserve Bank of India. The KLEMS framework evaluates labour input alongside capital, energy, materials and services to measure productivity and economic growth trends at the industry level.

Flagship state schemes have also widened livelihood avenues. Around 10,000 individuals were supported under YES Meghalaya, 11,050 under Aqua Mission, nearly 1.7 lakh under CM-CARE and 9,000 under PRIME, with Sangma claiming that close to eight lakh beneficiaries have been reached overall. “It is difficult to satisfy everybody, but we are trying,” he said.

On wages, the chief minister said Meghalaya’s minimum wage of Rs 525 is the second-highest in the country after Karnataka’s Rs 581 and the highest in the northeast. He described it as a reflection of the government’s intent to support the poorest sections.

Sangma further asserted that Meghalaya is currently the country’s second-fastest growing economy, registering a 9.66 per cent real GSDP growth rate, behind Tamil Nadu’s 11.91 per cent. He added that the state has maintained an average growth rate of around 10 per cent over the past three years and is targeting a GSDP of Rs 85,000 crore, equivalent to roughly a $10 billion economy.

While acknowledging that per-capita GSDP remains low, he said the state has moved from 28th position in 2019 to 26th at present, attributing slower per-capita gains partly to a population growth rate of 0.95 per cent. “Per capita GDP growth for Meghalaya, we are ranked number five in the country between 2019-2025,” he said, adding that living standards have improved compared to 2018.

Highlighting policy measures, Sangma said the state has adopted a state anthem and official symbols after five decades, revived legacy projects such as the Croborough Hotel and initiated construction of a new Assembly building. He linked these developments to broader economic momentum reflected in labour and productivity metrics.

On local contractors, the chief minister said that while large tenders adhere to central guidelines, smaller works are being allocated to local operators. Expenditure in this segment has risen from Rs 454 crore in 2019 to Rs 1,286 crore at present. “A three-time jump to ensure small-time contractors are able to take care of their livelihood,” he said.

Sangma also announced plans to construct houses for families unable to afford land purchases, stating that the move is aimed at ensuring the poorest are not left behind, particularly as major infrastructure projects reshape Shillong.