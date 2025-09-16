Meghalaya gets its first state guest house after 25 years

Meghalaya finally has its own state guest house after waiting 25 years, with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurating the newly built Taraghar facility on September 16.

The Rs 24.91 crore state-of-the-art guest house, located near the iconic Ward's Lake in Shillong, will eliminate the government's dependence on rented venues for official programs and significantly reduce operational costs.

"When the government took office in 2018, Meghalaya lacked basic state symbols such as an emblem or an anthem and all of which have since been established under this administration, including the newly inaugurated guest house," Sangma said during the inauguration ceremony.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong highlighted the long wait for such a facility. "It took 25 years, from 2000 to 2025, to finally have one. This government has made the right move, and Meghalaya is moving in the right direction," he said, praising Sangma's 2022 decision to establish the guest house.

The facility will be operated and maintained by Polo Towers and is designed to host top dignitaries visiting the northeastern state. Its prime location near Ward's Lake adds to its appeal as a destination for official visitors.

Sangma emphasized his government's infrastructure push, announcing investments of around ₹40 crore in the Ward's Lake vicinity to enhance roads, footpaths, and public spaces. He claimed Meghalaya is now India's second fastest-growing economy, consistently achieving 10% growth.

The inauguration was attended by both Deputy Chief Ministers – Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar – along with cabinet ministers, MLAs, and district council members. Senior officials including Chief Secretary Donald Wahlang and Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang were also present.

Chief Secretary Wahlang praised the project's execution, stating that "the State Guest House has become one of the best in the country."