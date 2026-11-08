Meghalaya received the largest allocation of Rs 26.56 crore among the eight Northeastern states from the North Eastern Council (NEC) in October 2026, with a major portion earmarked for strengthening road connectivity in the state's rural areas.

The funding is part of the Rs 79.53 crore released by the NEC under the Schemes of NEC (SoNEC) and the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Roads) for projects across the region.

A key project supported in Meghalaya is the rehabilitation and strengthening of the 46.08-km Chokpot-Kharukol road. The road project is expected to improve connectivity for 78 villages and benefit more than 15,000 residents.

The Council has also extended financial support for the establishment of a multi-disciplinary training-cum-resource centre in Shillong.

Meghalaya's allocation was the highest among the eight states, ahead of Sikkim, which received Rs 15.51 crore, and Assam, which was allocated Rs 14.79 crore. Arunachal Pradesh received Rs 11.18 crore, Nagaland Rs 7.99 crore and Tripura Rs 3.50 crore. Funding was also extended to Manipur and Mizoram for infrastructure and other development initiatives.

Apart from the latest fund releases, the NEC reported the completion of a project at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, involving the design and development of low-cost laboratory instruments.

The Council's October review also covered completed and ongoing projects in other Northeastern states, spanning strategic roads, scientific research, agricultural processing, educational infrastructure and cultural preservation.