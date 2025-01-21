Meghalaya got its revised state anthem, celebrating diversity, on the 53rd statehood day, January 21, during an anniversary celebration in Jowai.

The new anthem, which celebrates the diversity of Meghalaya's tribes and unity, was launched by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The decision to amend the anthem was made after the state received suggestions from the Jaintia Hills district. The improved amended anthem now includes additional lines in Pnar language.

During the event, CM Sangma also acknowledged the contributions of hill state leaders, former chief ministers and retired government officials for their service through the years.

"CM Sangma said that the present Government is a Government of many firsts- First State Anthem, First State University, First State Emblem, First 5Star Hotel and also stated that infrastructure development in the state have progressed informing on the four new 5 Star Hotels in the state," the chief minister's office stated on X.

Furthermore, the chief minister also urged people to remember the service of forefathers who all "came together for the future of Meghalaya", further encouraging them to continue living and working in harmony, contributing to the progress of the state.