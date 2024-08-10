The Union Ministry of Finance has approved Rs 2,000 crores for the development of roads and logistics infrastructure under the Second Phase of the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP).

The MITP initiative which is formally known as Meghalaya Economic Growth Accelerator (MEGA) Corridor project will be implemented in phases, the first phase of which was implemented with a support of Rs 880 crores from the World Bank.

The project will overlook the implementation of roads like Baejendoba-Resubelpara-Mendipathar-Damra, Shillong–Diengpasoh, and Pasyih–Garampani.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on June 24 to propose the project and seek financial aid.

Meanwhile, the second phase of MITP (MEGA Corridor) project will see the development of over 300 km of double-lane roads linking Shillong, Tura, Jowai and Dawki.

In a bid to transform the state as a centre of regional growth, the project aims to emphasise urban roads connecting New Shillong Administrative City and New Shillong Knowledge City, along with the development of industrial parks, warehouses, agro-processing centers and markets.

In a press statement, the Commissioner and Secretary, Planning, Investment Promotion & Sustainable Development Department stated that the move aims to aid economic development and activities in remote areas through seamless roads and infrastructure.

CM Sangm had informed this on X, stating, "Grateful to Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for sanctioning 2000 cr for taking up the MiTP ( phase 2) project with the World Bank. We will now take up all important roads and continue the good work of the MITP Phase 1."