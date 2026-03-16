Meghalaya: GHADC chief executive member Albinush Marak resigns ahead of no-confidence motion

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Albinush R. Marak, resigned on March 16, hours before a scheduled no-confidence motion against him in the council.

Marak submitted his resignation letter to the Chairman of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) ahead of the meeting fixed for 11 am, stating that he was stepping down “on moral grounds”.

In the letter dated March 16, Marak wrote that he was tendering his resignation from the office of Chief Executive Member “with immediate effect”.

He said that during his tenure, he had “sincerely endeavoured to work for the welfare, development, and overall progress of the people of Garo Hills”.

Marak also noted that the Executive Committee under his leadership had taken steps to introduce and implement “necessary rules, regulations, and laws as demanded by the people of Garo Hills”, aimed at protecting their rights, customs and interests.

“Several initiatives and developmental measures were undertaken with the sole intention of serving the people and strengthening the administration of the Council,” the letter stated.

However, he acknowledged that some initiatives could not be fully carried out as certain circumstances prevented their implementation.

The resignation came after 21 members of the district council decided to move a no-confidence motion against his leadership.

Marak said the functioning of the Executive Committee depends on the confidence of the majority of members in a democratic institution.

“On moral grounds, I consider it proper and appropriate to step down from the office of the Chief Executive Member rather than continue in a position where the majority of the Hon’ble Members no longer repose their confidence in my leadership,” he wrote.

Despite stepping down, Marak stated that his commitment to public service would continue.

“Public service does not depend on holding a particular office, and I shall continue to dedicate myself for the welfare and betterment of our people,” he added.

He requested the Chairman of the council to accept his resignation from the post with immediate effect.