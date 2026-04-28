Meghalaya girl becomes first Garo recipient of national classical dance scholarship

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has congratulated a young dancer from the state after she became the first Garo girl to receive a prestigious national scholarship in Bharatanatyam.

Teara Ianchi D Sangma has been awarded the Junior Scholarship by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), a body under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, recognising outstanding young talent in Indian classical dance forms.

Teara trains at the Gitanjali Dance Academy in Shillong, where she has been developing her skills in Bharatanatyam — one of India's oldest and most revered classical dance traditions.

Posting on social media, Chief Minister Sangma called it "a proud moment for Meghalaya," adding that her achievement "breaks new ground for tribal youth in our state and will inspire many children to embrace and preserve our rich and diverse cultural heritage through classical art forms."

The CCRT Junior Scholarship is among the most recognised honours for young classical arts practitioners in the country, awarded to students who demonstrate exceptional promise in traditional Indian art forms.

Teara's recognition is seen as particularly significant for Meghalaya's Garo community, which has historically been more closely associated with its own indigenous folk traditions than with Indian classical disciplines. Her success signals a growing appetite among tribal youth to engage with the country's broader cultural landscape without letting go of their roots.