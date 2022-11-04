Meghalaya girl Irene Dkhar has been crowned Miss Northeast 2022 on November 3.

The event was held today at Kohima, Nagaland.

Notably, 14 contestants from the eight northeastern states contested in the very first Miss Northeast pageant initiated by the North East Beauty Pageant Organisation and has been presented by the Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN), sponsored by the Nagaland government.

In the pageant, the state winners from all 8 northeastern states compete against each other under one title the Miss Northeast 2022.

Here is the winner's list:

Miss Northeast Assam, Eshanee Hatimuria won the first runners-up and Miss Northeast Nagaland, Lika Chophy won the second runners-up position.

Other sub-title winners are- Miss Photogenic- Eshanee Hatimuria, Assam Miss Perfect 10 - Irene Dkhar, Meghalaya Miss Talent - Eshanee Hatimuria, Assam Queen of Hearts - Lika Chophy, Nagaland Miss Beautiful Skin - Mannasha Devi Sapam, Manipur Miss Multimedia - Dyna Jomo, Arunachal Pradesh.

The contestants from the eight northeastern states showcased their rich traditional heritages through ethnic wear.