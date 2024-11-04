Meghalaya's Doramontie Nelleman participated in the 2024 New York City Marathon on November 3, one of the most celebrated races in the world.

During the marathon, Doramontie Rangsa Nelleman, who hails from Tura in the West Garo Hills district, proudly wore a tag that read, "Small Town Girl from Tura."

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's office took to its official X handle to commend Nelleman's participation on the global front, expressing pride in how she represented Tura and the entire state internationally.

The Meghalaya CMO stated on X, "We are so proud to see Doramontie Nelleman from Tura participate in the New York City Marathon 2024! Doramontie wears her ‘Small Town Girl from Tura’ tag with pride and followed her passion all the way to New York. We send our best wishes to her!"

We are so proud to see Doramontie Nelleman from Tura participate in the New York City Marathon 2024!



Doramontie wears her ‘Small Town Girl from Tura’ tag with pride and followed her passion all the way to New York. We send our best wishes to her! #nycmarathon #TCSNYCMarathon pic.twitter.com/hcCbTkJeiJ — CMO Meghalaya (@CMO_Meghalaya) November 4, 2024

The 2024 New York City Marathon, a platinum-level race, was the 53rd edition of the annual marathon race in New York City.

The New York City Road Runners reported that applications for the race surpassed 165,000 athletes, making it the second-highest turnout since the race's inception.