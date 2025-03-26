The Meghalaya Cabinet has officially approved the appointment of an Advance Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) to implement smart metering (prepaid) in the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL).

The project will be executed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOOT) basis. The initiative is part of the larger Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which seeks to modernize and enhance the state’s power distribution infrastructure.

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The RDSS aims to provide 24/7 uninterrupted, reliable, and affordable power supply, thereby boosting the operational efficiency and financial stability of distribution companies (discoms). It focuses on reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, improving revenue collection, and narrowing the gap between actual supply costs and revenue realization.

This move is set to revolutionize Meghalaya’s power sector, ensuring more sustainable, efficient, and customer-centric energy services for all citizens.