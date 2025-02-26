The Meghalaya Cabinet, during its February 26 meet, approved the Meghalaya Urban Parking Policy 2025 aiming to improve urban mobility and streamline parking management.

The move is part of the state’s comprehensive mobility plan aimed at addressing the growing concerns of unorganised on-street parking in urban areas.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma highlighted that the lack of a mechanism to collect fees for vehicles parked on the road poses a significant challenge, especially with the increasing urbanisation and growing traffic concerns.

He also mentioned that local Dorbars and localities have voiced their concerns over the issue, emphasising the need for an organised system.

The chief minister assured that the government will work with the community for proper implementation of the parking reforms to make urban areas more organised.

Medical priorities:

The Cabinet also announced the decision to amend the mandatory medical service policy for medical students for Under Graduate and Post Graduate, pursuing academic curriculum under the state government sponsorship/state quota.

The policy will enable doctors working for non-profit organisations and Central institutions in the state to be exempted from mandatory service in government hospitals.