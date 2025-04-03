A powerhouse lineup of international electronic dance music stars will descend on Shillong next month as Sunburn launches its newest event series, Summer Fest.

Psytrance pioneers Vini Vici will headline the inaugural festival on May 10, bringing their signature blend of hypnotic rhythms and tribal influences to the mountains of Meghalaya. Known for their earth-shaking basslines and transcendent drops, the duo has established themselves as legends in the global festival circuit.

Electronic music heavyweight Dimitri Vegas will also take the stage, promising to deliver his stadium-sized anthems and heart-stopping drops that have dominated major venues worldwide. Vegas, known for his explosive crowd interaction, is preparing a set featuring exclusive edits and unreleased material specifically for this landmark event.

The festival's stellar lineup continues with progressive house innovators DubVision, whose meticulously crafted melodies and euphoric buildups have become their trademark. UK sensations Third Party will round out the international headliners, showcasing their distinctive approach to progressive house that combines emotional depth with raw energy.

"This is just the beginning of a fresh chapter for Sunburn," said Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn. "We're excited to create an immersive celebration where fans can experience summer through music, art and culture in the mystical, mist-shrouded peaks of Shillong."

Local talent will also be represented on the bill, with performances by Siana Catherine, Gary Daniel, Reuel Roy, Quills, and DJ Aedrian ensuring a seamless blend of global and homegrown sounds.

Following the Shillong event, the festival will move to Bengaluru for a second day on May 11, featuring the same lineup of artists.

The festival grounds in Shillong will be transformed with tropical-themed decor, LED displays, and interactive art installations, creating what organizers describe as "a luminous playground" where visual elements will complement the musical performances.

Produced by Spacebound in partnership with Meghalaya Tourism, tickets for Summer Fest are available exclusively through BookMyShow.