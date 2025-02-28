A brace by Gobindash Singh helped Nangkiew Irat SC to a 4-0 victory over Nongrim Hills SC in their OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 match at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on February 27.

After an exceedingly cautious first half by both sides, Gobindash (46', 72') netted within the first minute of the second and added another later on. The other two goals were scored by Jefferson Pakyntein (79') and Wallamsuk Nongkhlaw (90'+3).

The result does not change things in the points table, though it does lift Nangkiew Irat to a point behind fifth-placed Laitkor SC. Nongrim Hills, meanwhile, remain in eighth place.

Gobin, who had not scored before today, was in the thick of the action throughout the match and bagged the opener after sprinting up the left flank. From a deep position, he crossed the ball into the box and Nongrim Hills goalkeeper Kitboklang Marbaniang looked like he had it covered but he spilt the ball and momentum carried it over the line.

There was no luck involved in the second goal, with Gobin muscling his way past one defender before getting the better of the advancing Kitboklang and scoring into an open net.

A few minutes later Jefferson demonstrated some excellent footwork to beat not one but two defenders and then struck the ball on target from a tight angle. Substitute Wallamsuk then finished things off in stoppage time with a goal following a counterattack where he was able to use his fresh legs to beat the back line.

This result more than made up for the 5-2 defeat that Nongrim Hills had inflicted on Nangkiew Irat in the first leg on 9 December.

Today, second-placed Shillong Lajong FC will take on fourth-placed Langsning FC at 3 pm. The two sides met on the second day of the OC Blue SPL 2024 and Lajong won that first leg meeting 4-0.