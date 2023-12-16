CCP Shillong officers intercepted a Maruti EECO van at Diengpasoh, Shillong's outskirts, following specific intel about a major gold smuggling operation.

Post-interrogation, they discovered the smuggled gold, of foreign origin, hidden in a custom-built cavity in the middle seat's floor area.

A total of 20 pieces of gold, wrapped in black tape and packed into four packets, were recovered. The total weight was 2331.82 grams, with an estimated value of Rs 1.42 crore. One person has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, Customs officials seized 50 bags of Chinese garlic, weighing 950 kg in total, bearing the brand name HUAGUANG, suspected to have been smuggled across the border. Investigations are ongoing.

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