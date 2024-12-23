The Seng Khasi Laitkor Pyllun, on December 22, marked the conclusion of its Golden Jubilee Celebration with a grand event at Madan Laitkor Pyllun. Originally scheduled for May 28, 2024, the celebration was postponed to December due to unavoidable circumstances.

The final day brought together members of Seng Khasi branches from neighbouring areas, creating a vibrant atmosphere of unity and cultural pride. Key speakers included Rgh PD Nonrum, Vice President of Seng Khasi Kmie, Shillong, who addressed the gathering, and Rgh T Mylliemngap, Vice President of Seng Khasi Laitkor, who recounted the oral history of the organisation, reflecting on its journey over the past 50 years.

As part of the celebration, a commemorative souvenir was released, highlighting the achievements and legacy of Seng Khasi Laitkor Pyllun. The event also featured the announcement of winners for U Rangkynsai and Ka Theijanai, followed by a pageant walk showcasing traditional Khasi attire.

The year-long jubilee celebrations included a variety of programmes designed to honour and preserve Khasi traditions. Activities ranged from workshops on traditional Khasi musical instruments and Jingsneng Tymmen teachings for youth, to displays of traditional costumes and jewelry. The crafting of Shanduwa and bamboo biers (krong) further reflected the rich cultural heritage.

The event concluded with cultural performances, reaffirming the Seng Khasi Laitkor Pyllun’s commitment to preserving and celebrating Khasi traditions for generations to come.