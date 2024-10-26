As 342 families from the Harijan Colony await a solution for their relocation, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has announced that the state government is eyeing the end of 2024 to finalise the process.

Speaking to reporters, the deputy chief minister asserted that the state government is expected to reach a solution by November-end, keeping in mind requests raised by the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC).

Dhar informed that plans to allocate government land for the families will be abandoned if the recent proposal to use defense land for relocation is successful. However, he assured that if the latter idea does not proceed, government land will still be available to expedite the process.

Earlier this month, the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) criticised the state government for the delay in finding a resolution to the matter.

The government had also announced plans to demolish the Gurdwara and a temple in Them Iew Mawlong.

According to media reports, Gurjit Singh, the HPC Secretary had stated that the committee had expressed willingness to consider the relocation plan of the government, however, the matter has only been pending.