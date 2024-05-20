Meghalaya government on May 20 released Rs 15.65 lakh as the second installment of funding to the Mawlai Town Dorbar for its anti-drug campaign aimed at rehabilitating addicts from the locality. Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh handed over the funds to the traditional institution, which is the first in the state to launch such an initiative under the DREAM project.

The first installment of Rs 6 lakh was released in November last year. The funds have enabled the Dorbar to accommodate around 30 addicts, providing them with counseling and livelihood programs. Lyngdoh noted that some beneficiaries have successfully reintegrated into society and reunited with their families.

Expressing delight at the campaign's success, Lyngdoh acknowledged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's support as the DREAM project's chairman. He appealed to other Dorbars to join the initiative by offering land or community halls for establishing rehabilitation centers, known as halfway homes.

While some Dorbars have expressed interest, Lyngdoh highlighted the need for dedicated facilities, as community halls are often required for regular meetings, making them unsuitable for long-term rehabilitation programmes.