Chief Minister Conrad Sangma distributed grants worth crores to 47 filmmakers across four categories under the Hello Meghalaya initiative at a ceremony in Shillong on May 3.

The state government's ambitious film funding programme targets Meghalaya's young demographic, with nearly 50 per cent of the population under 20 years old. The grants range from Rs 5 lakh for emerging filmmakers creating short films to Rs 35 lakh for established directors producing feature films.

Six filmmakers received the highest Category A grants of Rs 35 lakh each for feature film production, while 18 others secured Rs 25 lakh under Category B. Four web series creators obtained Rs 20 lakh grants for multi-episode content, and 19 emerging talents were awarded Rs 5 lakh each for short film projects.

"We believe our youth have tremendous potential, and platforms like Hello Meghalaya provide the right opportunities," Sangma said at the State Convention Centre event. The chief minister emphasised the need to create ecosystems where young people can pursue their passions while generating economic value.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh highlighted how the initiative celebrates indigenous Khasi, Jaintia and Garo traditions while advancing the state's film sector. He welcomed public input on the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy currently under development.

The ceremony featured the first look of "Ha Lyngkha Bneng (The Elysian Field)" directed by Pradip Kurbah, marking a significant milestone for local cinema.

A new Filmmaking Exchange Programme was announced, bringing together 30 students from Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for masterclasses led by award-winning director Dominic Sangma. The collaboration with Film and Television Institute, Arunachal Pradesh, strengthens regional creative partnerships.

The event concluded with a road show flagged off by the chief minister, featuring month-long promotional activities across multiple districts to showcase supported films and raise awareness about local cinema.