Meghalaya state government has approved a 25% salary increase for over 1,200 non-teaching staff members of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

The Special Officer in charge of the Education Department, on July 26, communicated this decision to the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha (SEMAM) and the Director of School Education & Literacy.

The salary enhancement applies to office staff at the state, district, and block levels, including Management Information System (MIS) personnel, District Education Officers (DEOs), and accountants.

The government's approval comes in response to a letter from the Finance (EA) Department dated July 18, 2024. The decision has been sanctioned by the "Competent Authority," as stated in the official communication.

This announcement coincides with ongoing protests by the All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staffs Association (AMSSANTSA), pressing for salary enhancements.