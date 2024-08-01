Meghalaya government has announced a free bus service for spectators attending the Durand Cup 2024 opening ceremony at JN Stadium Complex in Polo on August 2.

Eighteen public buses will operate through local areas on a first-come, first-served basis.

Passengers must present valid match-day tickets to board the buses, with each ticket admitting only one person. Children also require entry tickets. The buses will provide return trips after the match from designated parking spots.

To ease traffic congestion, authorities have encouraged carpooling, public transportation use, or walking. Limited parking is available at the SRGT parking lot, with additional spaces in various locations including FCI to Lumjingshai, MeECL, Golflinks, and areas near the State Convention Centre.

The bus routes cover 16 different paths, connecting areas such as Lad Smit, Madanrting, Nongthymmai, Laban, Upper Shillong, Mawiong, Mawlai, Mawpat, NEIGRIHMS, Nongrah, and Rynjah to the stadium vicinity.

Buses will depart at 11 am to transport passengers for the 11:30 am match. Stadium gates open to the public at 12:30 pm.