The Meghalaya government is all set to create the Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund for repair, renovation and improvement of police infrastructure in the state.

This was announced by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at a meeting held with officials of the state police at the Police Headquarters in Shillong on Wednesday. DGP L.R. Bishnoi and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

After chairing the Conference of Superintendents of Police and Commandants, Sangma said through the PIRF, the government has decided to give a direct fund to the district level – District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), which will then work closely with the SPs and the battalions to take up renovation of the police stations.

With the lack of accommodation facilities for officials of @MeghalayaPolice posted in the Districts, we have decided on a case to case basis and a phase wise manner to take up housing projects for Constables, SIs & DSPs pic.twitter.com/J2x0kwZFqf — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 13, 2022

He said the government will also be creating and sanctioning offices for SPs in the districts which don’t have SP offices.

“We have also decided to give brand new vehicles to all 76 police stations along with computers and complete IT set up. This is because police are also involved in large additional activities and emergency situations,” Sangma said.

The chief minister said that the government will also provide cranes and ambulances will be given to the high traffic zone districts and accident prone districts to enable the police to serve the people better.

“The crane is obviously to lift the vehicles which met with an accident and ambulances to carry people in case immediate responses are required. We will be giving ambulances at the police level so that immediate response can be given if and when required,” he added.

He further said that his government will also give 60 motorcycles for monitoring of traffic congestion in the East Khasi Hills district.