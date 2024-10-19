The Meghalaya government has announced a new scheme to initiate the implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety & Security Act (MRSSA).

The scheme aims to operationalise the MRSSA.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on October 18.

To monitor the implementation of the Act, the scheme will also provision budgetary allocations for Deputy Commissioners (DCs) who will assess further developments.

The government will release a revolving fund of a minimum of Rs 2 lakhs per district. Meanwhile, the the amount will increase for districts that require more funding due to the existence of authorities like the Dorbar Shnong.

Following the meeting, Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh stated that the approved scheme aims to enable authorities from every district to garner relevant funds for the proper implementation of MRSSA.

Furthermore, Lyngdoh said that the Meghalaya government is implementing such a scheme for the first time in the state.