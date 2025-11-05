Meghalaya government appoints Ampareen Lyngdoh as adviser following DD Lapang's death

The Meghalaya government has appointed Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA, as adviser to the state government, following the recent death of former chief minister DD Lapang, who had held the position since June 2023.

The appointment was formalised through two official notifications issued by the Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department on November 3, 2025.

The first notification formally de-notified Lapang's appointment "with effect from the date of his demise", acknowledging the end of his tenure as adviser to the Meghalaya government. The veteran politician had been serving in the advisory role since his appointment in June 2023.

Dr Lyngdoh, who represents her constituency in the state assembly, will assume the adviser position with perks and facilities under Category-"A+" as specified in the Finance Department's guidelines from August 2023. The appointment takes effect from the date she assumes charge and will continue "until further orders".

Both notifications were signed by CVD Diengdoh, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya's Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department.

The transition marks a significant shift in the state's advisory structure, with Lyngdoh stepping into a role previously held by one of Meghalaya's most experienced political figures. Lapang, who served as chief minister on multiple occasions, had been a towering presence in the state's political landscape for decades.