Meghalaya government approves mental healthcare rules, regularises 221 bonded nurses

Meghalaya has taken a significant step towards regulating mental health services by approving comprehensive mental healthcare rules, filling a critical gap in the state's healthcare framework.

The Cabinet's decision establishes formal guidelines for institutions providing mental healthcare, rehabilitation, and related services, which had been operating without proper regulatory oversight until now.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that the state previously lacked "specific rules or policies to guide or govern these activities," leaving various facilities without clear operational parameters. The newly approved Meghalaya Mental Healthcare Rules now provide "a structured and comprehensive framework for mental health services across the state."

In a separate decision, the Cabinet has formally recognised the appointments of 221 bonded nurses and paramedic staff recruited between 2008 and 2012. These positions had been under scrutiny following an earlier Cabinet resolution requiring re-advertisement of all post-2007 appointments that did not follow proper procedures.

The bonded nurses were initially included in the list of appointments needing fresh recruitment. However, following extensive consultations with the Health Department, discussions with the affected staff, and a thorough documentation review, the Cabinet determined that proper procedures had been followed during those appointments.

"The Cabinet has today approved and recognised the appointments made between 2008 and 2012. Therefore, recruitment for those positions will no longer be necessary, as the existing appointments have now been validated," Sangma tweeted.

The decision provides job security to healthcare workers who have been serving the state for over a decade, whilst addressing concerns about procedural irregularities in government appointments.