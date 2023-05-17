The Meghalaya cabinet on May 17 approved renaming the iconic Lady Hydari Park to Ka Phan Nonglait Park.

In a cabinet meeting held today, the Meghalaya government also decided to enhance cash grants to recipients from gallantry and distinguished award winners of Army, Navy and Air Force personnel from the state of Meghalaya.

The cabinet also approved Meghalaya State Wakf Board Rules 2023 along with state policy on Construction & Demolition Wastes 2021.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM inspects potato seed production programme at Bio Resource Development Centre in Upper Shillong

Earlier on May 17, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on May 17 inspected the ongoing potato seed production programme at Bio Resource Development Centre (BRDC) in Upper Shillong.



The project titled “Seed Secure Meghalaya: Establishment of low cost formal and informal potato seed production system to enhance food security and income generation” is an initiative of the Government that aims to increase potato seed production and cultivation in the State and market the high yielding varieties of potato to markets across the Northeastern region and beyond.



The project is being implemented by International Potato Centre (CIP) in partnership with the Meghalaya Basin Management Authority, the Department of Horticulture and the Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla.

At BRDC, the official gave a presentation on the Apical Rooted Cutting (ARC) technique which is being used to produce potato seed through tissue culture plantlets.

