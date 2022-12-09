Months ahead of the Meghalaya state assembly, the issues pertaining to the relocation of Harijan Colony in Shillong is still lingering without any final outcome.

Notably, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has asserted that the residents from the Harijan Colony are still discussing the matter among themselves.

Speaking to the media, Prestone Tynsong said, "It is not the question of throwing them out as alternative arrangement has already been made by the government...I can force them but we already provided the option."

"We have asked the people to take the presentation offered by the government in terms of the relocation and thereafter come back for the talks," he added.

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Earlier the Meghalaya high court in October had asked the residents of Punjabi Lane in Shillong to respond to the government's plan of relocation.

The High Court gave a 4-week time to the residents of the Harijan Colony.

Notably, the state government had decided to relocate at least 342 families from Harijan Colony to the existing quarters of the Shillong Municipal Board office on Bishop Cotton Road.

Notably, the state government is planning to build a shopping mall and hawkers market in the Harijan colony, once its residents are resettled, as stated by the minister.

The government is still awaiting a reply on behalf of the urban affairs department on the proposed plan of constructing a mall.