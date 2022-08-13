The Meghalaya Government has banned employees from commenting on their opinions on social media platforms, which are in direct conflict with government policies and programmes.



In a recent circular issued by the office of the Commissioner on Friday, the Meghalaya government prohibited employees from speaking their views over the press or on social media which are in direct conflict with government policies and programmes.

The office of the Commissioner and Secretary Personnel & A.R (A), R Lyngdoh, issued a circular stating that government employees including those posted in PSUs, boards, associations, corporations, and societies are violating Rule 8 of the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules, 2019.

The circular reads, “No government employee shall, in any broadcast over the electronic or social media or in any document published in his/her name or anonymously, pseudonymously or in the name of any other person or any communication to the press or any public utterance make any statement of fact or opinion - Which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the Central Government or any State Government; or Which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the Central Government and the Government of any State; or Which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the Central Government and the Government of any foreign country”.

The government has warned that violation of the order would attract departmental proceedings found in violation of Rule 8 of the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules, 2019.