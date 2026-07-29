Meghalaya government bans felicitation of CM, ministers at official programmes

The Meghalaya government has directed all administrative departments to stop organising felicitation ceremonies for the chief minister, deputy chief ministers, ministers and other state dignitaries during official government programmes.

In a circular issued by the Personnel and A.R. (A) Department on July 29, the government said no felicitation of the chief minister, deputy chief minister(s), ministers or other state dignitaries should be organised at any state government event.

The order, issued by the governor, allows an exception only when a Union minister or a foreign dignitary is invited to attend a state government programme.

The government said administrative departments may instead felicitate two or three representatives from the public at such events. If considered appropriate, these representatives may also be given an opportunity to briefly address the gathering.

“All administrative departments are to ensure strict compliance with the above instructions,” the circular stated.

The directive was signed by Isawanda Laloo, Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Personnel and A.R. (A) Department.