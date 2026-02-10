Meghalaya government calls off rescue at illegal coal mine after blast kills 30

The Meghalaya government on February 10 formally ended search and rescue operations at an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district, days after a powerful blast killed 30 workers in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village.

Officials said the decision was taken after assessment teams concluded there was no remaining possibility of locating survivors. The blast occurred on February 5 inside the unregulated mine, triggering a large-scale emergency response in difficult terrain.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Manish Kumar said that the operation was called off around 5 pm on Monday following a final review of ground conditions and risks to rescue personnel.

The operation brought together the State Disaster Response Force, the National Disaster Response Force, district officials, police, Fire and Emergency Services, and local volunteers. Heavy machinery was deployed to remove debris, while specialised teams attempted to reach narrow and unstable mine shafts under hazardous conditions.

Officials said six injured survivors are undergoing treatment in Silchar, Assam, and in the state capital Shillong. Of the 30 people who lost their lives, 26 have been identified so far, while four bodies remain unidentified.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the continued operation of illegal coal mines in the region, despite repeated warnings about the extreme risks posed by unsafe mining practices.