Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed concerns on Tuesday about the state government's ability to provide employment opportunities for the growing number of youths entering the workforce each year.

During a World Environment Day celebration, Sangma highlighted that approximately 60,000 young individuals join the workforce in Meghalaya annually. He provided context by mentioning that around 80,000 to one lakh babies are born every year, and after 18-20 years, at least 80,000 of them enter the workforce.

The majority of jobs are generated in the government and private sectors. Sangma explained that the government sector creates around 2,000-3,000 job opportunities, including regular and ad hoc positions, through vacancies. He further revealed that the Meghalaya Public Service Commission advertises a maximum of 300 posts each year, while the Departmental Selection Committees (DSCs) offer 100-200 vacancies.

Sangma emphasized that the Police Department is projected to have approximately 1,000 vacancies over the next five years, translating to around 200 posts per year. He candidly stated that it is impossible for the government to provide employment to all 60,000 individuals joining the workforce annually.

The chief minister stressed that the private sector would have to absorb the remaining 57,000 individuals. He emphasized the need for collaboration between the government and society to create employment opportunities for this workforce.

Sangma underlined the importance of linking various activities to create the appropriate ecosystem for job creation. He expressed the desire for the younger generation to be involved in sustainable tourism and advocated for a sustainable agriculture program. Sangma stated that this is the economic framework and vision they are currently working on.